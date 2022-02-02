Dirk Nowitzki kind of regrets playing final two seasons with the Mavs

Reuters

The Manila mayor vying for the Philippines presidency on Monday promised zero tolerance of Chinese maritime aggression and said he would not hesitate to push Beijing to abide by international law if he triumphs in this year's election. Francisco Domagoso, 47, a former actor better known by his stage name "Isko Moreno", told Reuters he will give a guarantee to Philippine fishermen they can operate in the South China Sea "unharmed, unhampered, and without disruption". He said reports of harassment, blockades and incursions by Chinese maritime militia in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone will become "things of the past" with him in charge.