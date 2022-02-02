Dirk Nowitzki kind of regrets playing final two seasons with the Mavs

Dirk Nowitzki has massive problems with his left ankle, which has already had to be operated on. “My foot is really bad, there are days when I don’t move well at all. I’m thinking… Have the last two years (with Dallas) really been worth it? We haven’t achieved anything as a team, that’s going through my head a bit.” But it’s also “damn” difficult to find the right time to end your career.
Source: DER SPIEGEL @ Der Spiegel

Brad Townsend: Nowitzki says he misses locker room banter and camaraderie. “Sometimes at home I’ll say something and wifey will say, ‘You know, you’re not in the locker room anymore.’” -via Twitter @townbrad / January 4, 2022

Marc Stein: The Mavericks are planning to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s iconic No. 41 on Jan. 5 when they play at home against Golden State, sources say. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 18, 2021

