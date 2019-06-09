Dirk Nowitzki eating his way through retirement and loving it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki eventually plans on working out again. The recently retired star of the Dallas Mavericks wants to stay in somewhat decent shape.

The big German hasn’t put a timeline on it — he’s assuming several more rounds of pizza and ice cream will come first.

Nowitzki looks relaxed and happy, with a neatly trimmed beard surrounding a wide smile, nearly two months after announcing his retirement on the court after his final home game in his record 21st season with the same franchise.

“It’s been everything I dreamed of, drinking, eating everything in sight,” Nowitzki said after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Texas Rangers game this past week. “On vacation without really worrying about anything, about staying in shape. I’m going to start working out again and enjoying that. But as of now, I have zero motivation to go work out.”