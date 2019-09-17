DirecTV will televise 11 Thursday night games in 4K

For those, like me, who rushed to get a DirecTV 4K receiver several years ago only to wonder when anything worth watching in 4K would be televised in that format, the answer has finally arrived.

DirecTV has announced that 11 Thursday Night Football games will be broadcast in the vastly superior format, beginning with the Week Four contest between the Eagles and Packers.

Other games that will be televised in 4K on Thursday nights are Week Five (Rams at Seahawks), Week Six (Giants at Patriots), Week Seven (Chiefs at Broncos), Week Eight (Washington at Vikings), Week Nine (49ers at Cardinals), Week 10 (Chargers at Raiders), Week 11 (Steelers at Browns), Week 12 (Colts at Texans), Week 14 (Cowboys at Bears), Week 15 (Jets at Ravens).

The move comes at a time when DirecTV’s parent company, AT&T, and the NFL have had a strained relationship, with NFL Network removed from DirecTV NOW and AT&T Uverse — and with the league holding the ability to dump the final two years of the weekly Sunday Ticket package.