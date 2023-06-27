DirecTV will carry NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson

The days of the dueling Red Zone channels are over, and now only the version hosted by Scott Hanson remains.

DirecTV and NFL Media announced a new agreement today that will include NFL RedZone, hosted by Hanson, available to DirecTV subscribers.

Since 2005, DirecTV had produced its own version of Red Zone, hosted by Andrew Siciliano. Siciliano did great work on DirecTV's Red Zone Channel, and it was the popularity of that version that led NFL Media to launch its own version with Hanson in 2009. But with DirecTV no longer carrying the NFL Sunday Ticket package, the original version hosted by Siciliano has fallen by the wayside.

DirecTV also announced a multi-year deal with NFL Media that will keep NFL Network on DirecTV both for satellite customers and for those who watch on streaming.