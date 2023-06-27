DIRECTV adds NFL RedZone after losing Sunday Ticket

NFL RedZone is has a new broadcast carrier. After DIRECTV was the exclusive carrier of NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing fans to watch any out-of-market games, for years, the NFL made a new agreement with YouTubeTV.

However, DIRECTV will continue its relationship with the league.

It was announced Tuesday that DIRECTV will continue to be an NFL carrier with NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

The carrier renewed its agreement to carry NFL Network but expands it from just satellite to also add NFL Network to DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse.

RedZone is now part of the DIRECTV lineup for the first time and will be available on all platforms.

Per the league’s announcement:

NFL Network will be available to Choice subscribers on DIRECTV (via satellite and on an authenticated streaming basis) and DIRECTV STREAM, and to U200 subscribers on U-Verse. This agreement marks the first time that DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will have access to NFL RedZone. With these additions, DIRECTV customers now have access to an enhanced DIRECTV Sports Pack and DIRECTV STREAM subscribers will be offered a DIRECTV Sports Pack for the first time, in each case featuring NFL RedZone. NFL RedZone will be offered through the HD Premium Tier to U-verse customers.

