Directors call for Morecambe owners to sell up

Morecambe finished 15th in League Two in 2023-24 [Rex Features]

Morecambe's board of directors have written an open letter to owner Jason Whittingham calling for him to sell the club.

The League Two club have no manager, no chief executive and are left with just five first-team players on the books.

They were also deducted three points during the season for failing to pay the club's players on time last August.

The directors have urged the Shrimps to be sold to avoid what they describe as a "catastrophic outcome".

The club is currently under the control of Bond Group Investments, although it has been up for sale since September 2022.

The directors say there is "no tangible evidence" of interest from a potential Middle East-based buyer for a possible bid to be considered credible.

Instead, the board have urged the owners to accept an offer from a US-based potential buyer.

"Based on what we know, that is the most credible [offer] which has been made since you placed the club up for sale over 20 months ago," they said.

Morecambe's directors have also described as "meaningless" any assurances from Bond Group to provide future funds to keep the club running.

The letter said: "In the absence of substantial funds from Bond Group landing in the Morecambe Football Club account, they [assurances] come across as meaningless, and we must take them as such in order to be responsible."