Director of amateur scouting Kris Draper evaluates Detroit Red Wings 2021 class
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper. July 24, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper. July 24, 2021.
Mourad Aliev screamed at the referee, kicked his mouthguard and shook a TV camera in protest of his Olympics disqualification.
Christian Coleman is fast enough to have won gold in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. Only one problem: he wasn’t there.
The Olympic spirit was alive and well in Tokyo on Sunday when two runners dramatically collided in the 800 metres semi-finals before helping each other up and jogging side by side over the finish line. America’s Isaiah Jewitt was about to turn into the home straight when he tripped, began to fall and clipped Botswana’s gold-medal favourite Nijel Amos on the shin. Both men tumbled to the track and could only watch as the field sprinted off into the distance. There were no hard feelings from eithe
Now this is how you cheer when your wife is in the Olympics.
Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy both saw their dreams of an Olympic medal agonisingly slip from their grasp in a bizarre seven-man play-off for bronze on a dramatic final day of the men’s golf tournament. Since the sport returned in Rio after a 112-year gap, critics have castigated the authorities for not being more inventive with the format. Yet after a conclusion that featured America Xander Schauffele denying Rory Sabbatini his outrageous Slovakian mission and so reminded that the standard 72-hol
The Americans took a different mixed 4x400 relay team into the first-ever Olympic final in the new event. It didn't go quite as planned.
Jessica Fox, the Australian canoeist who beat Britain's Mallory Franklin to Olympic gold, has a condom to thank for her double medal success in Tokyo. The 27-year-old claimed bronze in the K1 event on Tuesday and then two days later was crowned the first Olympic champion, ahead of silver medallist Franklin, in the women's C1. And it turns out she was paddling with an extra layer of protection after a video emerged from last week showing her and her team carrying out crucial pre-competition repai
Controversy struck the beach volleyball world after a replay review.
After a disappointing silver medal in 2016, New Zealand's women's rugby team found redemption with a gold medal in Tokyo.
Tamberi erupted into celebration when Barshim opted to share the top spot rather than enter a jumpoff.
Sydney Pickrem was very candid during her TV interview after winning bronze for Team Canada in Sunday's 4×100 meter medley relay.
Her style and success in shot put have gained attention these Olympics. Underneath it all is a Black, queer woman working to de-stigmatize mental health and impact change.
The 2012 version had goals, controversy and lasting impact. "Are you guys hoping it's like that again?" Alex Morgan asks. You bet we are.
Saunders told the AP the symbol represented "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet," and now the IOC's restrictions on demonstrations will be tested.
C.T. Pan beat just two players in the opening round of the Olympic men’s golf competition. Three days later, he only ended up losing to two, winning a seven-man playoff for bronze.
Khabib Nurmagomedov coached his fighter Gadzhi Rabadanov to a violent KO win – and then loaded the fallen opposition onto a backboard.
Things get interesting when there's a third-place tie in Olympic golf.
Bobby Finke came to Tokyo not expecting to medal. He's leaving with two golds.
We were witness to an insane seven-man Olympic golf playoff on Sunday, and it wasn’t even to win the event.
The USA beat Spain in a pre-Olympics exhibition.