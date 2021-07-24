Director of amateur scouting Kris Draper evaluates Detroit Red Wings 2021 class

The Telegraph

The Olympic spirit was alive and well in Tokyo on Sunday when two runners dramatically collided in the 800 metres semi-finals before helping each other up and jogging side by side over the finish line. America’s Isaiah Jewitt was about to turn into the home straight when he tripped, began to fall and clipped Botswana’s gold-medal favourite Nijel Amos on the shin. Both men tumbled to the track and could only watch as the field sprinted off into the distance. There were no hard feelings from eithe