Dire Manchester derby showed just how far these clubs have fallen from recent peaks

Benighted though his reign at Old Trafford has been, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has acquired the precious habit of prising results from the darkness exactly when required. On the surface, a goalless draw in the derby might not look like an outcome to give Manchester United a rejuvenating bounce. It was infinitely preferable, though, to the inquest that threatened to ensue in the event of defeat.

United, quite simply, played as if they dared not lose. Much the greater mystery, though, was that Pep Guardiola lacked the gumption to chase the City victory that would drive home the hosts’ deficiencies.

If one were being kind, it might be possible to describe this 183rd instalment of the Manchester derby as muted, restrained, conservative. In reality, it was unremittingly dire. If ever there was a case study to underscore how far these clubs have fallen from recent peaks, here it was: a United team whose finest highlight was an attempt by Marcus Rashford to win a dubious penalty from a position that turned out to be offside in any case, and by far the feeblest incarnation of Manchester City since Guardiola was appointed.

At their zenith, City could have sliced their brittle rivals open at will. Instead, they responded with an alarming poverty of imagination.

At least there was no faulting Paul Pogba’s commitment to the cause. Wearisome malcontent though it might be, using his agent, Mino Raiola, to sow all manner of mid-season discord, he was centrally involved in United’s most intricate midfield work, showing greater enthusiasm than he has in weeks. His hangdog expression as he neglected to sweep in Mason Greenwood’s cross suggested he felt a goal was his for the taking. It is just a pity that his club see so little of this version of the player whom they pay £290,000 a week.

So diminished is Pogba’s influence on this team, a disproportionate burden tends to be shouldered by Bruno Fernandes, who has won three of the past six Premier League player-of-the-month awards. United have become so over-reliant on their Portuguese choreographer that it is frightening to imagine how much worse their predicament would be without him. On this occasion, he could depend on others to pick up the slack, belatedly showing some aggression as Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay hurled themselves at every set-piece in the hope of punishing City’s profligacy.

Judged by the standards that Pep Guardiola has instilled over the past 4½ years, this was a mystifyingly cautious City performance. Granted, the team’s identity has undergone an evolution, with these players set up less to win games by monopolising possession than by selecting the perfect moment to pounce.

Usually, that moment is identified first by Kevin De Bruyne, as when he spotted Riyad Mahrez in his peripheral vision, angling the cutest pass from which the Algerian should have scored. It was noticeable how De Bruyne kept turning to his team-mates to remind them how much they needed to lift their level.

The Belgian craved energy, tempo, at least some semblance of urgency. But around him was only listlessness, as City’s normally electrifying counter-attacks dissolved into the most predictable patterns. It was hardly as if they lacked motivation. Raheem Sterling, for example, had the chance to be the first Englishman to score in this derby since James Milner in 2013. Seventeen times he has been involved in this fixture and on every occasion he has been thwarted, his frustrations no more evident than when he put Aaron Wan-Bissaka on his back, only to fire the ball aimlessly into a barricade of United bodies.

Perhaps the only useful by-product of City’s pressure was the weariness it brought to United by the end. For all that Solksjaer’s side competed with pride and purpose in bursts, the toll of their Champions League exit, and their chastened retreat from midweek loss in Leipzig, grew increasingly evident. This is not a team furnished with abundant belief at the best of times, let alone in a deserted stadium as the reality of their relegation to Europe’s second tier begins to bite. While City handed them plentiful invitations for a third successive derby victory, they lacked the poise to put their neighbours to the sword.

The stage was set for Guardiola to force the breakthrough with a late substitution, but the like-for-like replacement of Mahrez with Ferran Torres was as inspired a move as he could offer. Phil Foden, who has earned such effusive plaudits from his manager, watched on mournfully from the touchline, left merely to imagine the difference he could have made.