Dip in production predicted for Jordan Addison in 2024

Jordan Addison came in as a rookie and made an instant impact. One analyst from The 33rd Team thinks that spark may be hard to match.

Marcus Mosher published a piece where he predicted the biggest sophomore slumps in 2024, Jordan Addison made the list. He has some well-founded reasons for believing the Vikings receiver will see a dip in production.

“The most obvious reason is that Kirk Cousins left the Vikings for the Atlanta Falcons. In the eight games Addison played with Cousins, he scored seven touchdowns and averaged 60.3 yards per game. He scored three times in the nine games without him and averaged 47.7 yards per game.”

The numbers don’t lie when it comes to the dip in production. A counterargument can be made that the quarterback rotation didn’t help the rookie wide receiver either. Starting in 2024, he will have two more quarterbacks to work with Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.

Obviously, McCarthy is the long-term answer in Minnesota, but that doesn’t excite Mosher in his projection, stating, “McCarthy could be solid as a rookie, but there is no way he’ll be as productive as Cousins.”

McCarthy will take some time to get acclimated to the NFL. If production dips, we should expect a rise in 2025 once chemistry is established.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire