Diontae Johnson's big catch leads to touchdown, Steelers and Rams tied at 17

The Steelers have gotten a little something going on offense against the Rams.

Pittsburgh used a big play to get in position to score then cashed in to make it 17-17 with 13:49 left in the contest.

The Steelers just converted just their second third down of the day to start the fourth quarter, with Kenny Pickett hitting Diontae Johnson on the left side for a 39-yard gain.

A couple of plays later, running back Jaylen Warren too a handoff to the left 13 yards for a touchdown, tying the game.

Johnson leads Pittsburgh with four catches for 68 yards. It’s his first game back since suffering hamstring injury in the season-opener.

