On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say whether or not a reported heated locker room exchange between receiver Dionate Johnson and quarterback Mitch Trubisky was true.

But on Wednesday, Johnson essentially confirmed the whole thing.

It happened during Pittsburgh’s Week Four loss to the Jets. Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to throw him the ball more often and Trubisky yelled back.

But quarterback Kenny Pickett came in after halftime, making the entire exchange moot.

Johnson said he didn’t want to go into much detail about the exchange on Wednesday.

“We’re both passionate about the game,” Johnson said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Stuff happens during football. We’re fine, we talked about it. We made up, better over the whole situation. No hard feelings towards each other. That’s still my guy at the end of the day. I’m gonna still keep playing for him, cheering from him. Whatever it is that he needs me to do to help him look good out there, I’m gonna do it.

“Like I said, there’s no bad blood between us at all. It’s just us being football players at times and we’re not gonna let that stop us from achieving the goal that everybody is trying to achieve around here.”

Tomlin noted that if the exchange did happen, it’s good because it meant two players were aggressively pursuing victory.

Johnson’s production has dipped in 2022, but one could say that has more to do with quarterback play and the offense around Johnson than Johnson himself. He’s caught 33 passes for 295 yards — leading the Steelers in both categories — but does not have a touchdown yet.

Diontae Johnson on verbal exchange with Mitch Trubisky: Stuff happens during football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk