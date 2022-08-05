Diontae Johnson: I took the right deal for me

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got the contract extension he’s been looking for on Thursday.

Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and agreed to a two-year extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2024 season. There is $36 million in new money in the deal and Johnson has $27 million of it guaranteed at signing.

That’s not as much as other receivers drafted in 2019 received in recent extensions, but it’s a shorter deal that will give Johnson another bite at the apple if he continues to produce at a high level in Pittsburgh.

“I felt like I took the right deal,” Johnson said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m not worried about what everybody else is making. . . . You see the numbers. I wasn’t trying to look at everybody’s pockets. They deserve it. I can’t control what they’ve got going on. I’m just worried about what I’ve got going on. I was able to come up with something.”

Johnson had been “holding in” at Steelers training camp while waiting for a contract to come together. That will come to an end now that the deal is done and Johnson’s future with the Steelers has been secured.

