Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt out of practice Thursday

A pair of Steelers starters saw their practice participation move in the wrong direction on Thursday.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) both sat out practice. The two players were listed as limited participants on Wednesday.

Watt was a limited participant all of last week before playing in the win over the Falcons. Johnson had five catches for 60 yards in that game.

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) missed practice for the second straight day. Cam Heyward was also out of practice, although he had a rest day rather than an injury.

Running back Najee Harris (oblique), linebacker Malik Reed (back), and tackle Chuks Okorafor (shoulder) returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.

