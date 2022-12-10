Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt, Malik Reed all good to go for Steelers on Sunday

The Steelers are getting healthier.

A day after listing linebacker T.J. Watt, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Malik Reed as questionable on their injury report, the Steelers announced today that all three players are good to go and will play Sunday against the Ravens. They no longer have any injury designation.

Johnson, who leads the team with 61 catches this season, had been dealing with a hip injury.

Watt, who has been limited to five games this season because of injuries, has an injury to his ribs, while Reed, who has played in all 12 games this season, had been nursing a back injury.

