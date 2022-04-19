Diontae Johnson says “Don’t believe everything you see” after report of contract dispute

Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson is among several wide receivers heading into the final years of their rookie contracts who could seek a new deal. Three of them — Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and A.J. Brown — were reported yesterday as planning to skip offseason workouts until they get a new contract. But what about Johnson?

A report from Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan said Johnson did not attend the start of the Steelers’ voluntary offseason program Monday and wants to get paid. But shortly after that report came out, Johnson suggested on Twitter that it was inaccurate.

“Don’t believe everything you see lol,” Johnson wrote. “If they don’t have a story they gone make one.”

That’s not a straight-up denial, and nothing in Johnson’s tweets said he’s committed to participating in the Steelers’ offseason program. But it does suggest that Johnson isn’t quite ready to commit to refusing to work until he gets a new contract.

Johnson went to the Steelers with the 66th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl last year after catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. By NFL rule, he is eligible for a contract extension now, having played the first three seasons of his four-year rookie contract.

