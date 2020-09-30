Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson remains in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Johnson played 19 of 80 offensive snaps against the Texans before leaving with his head injury.

Johnson, 24, ranks second on the team with 14 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Fullback Derek Watt has a hamstring injury and not likely to play Sunday. He has played 21 offensive snaps and 49 on special teams this season.

Linebacker Marcus Allen has a better chance than Watt to play, per Teresa Varley of the team website, but still doubtful with plantar fasciitis.

Allen has played 33 special teams snaps this season.

