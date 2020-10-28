Diontae Johnson out of practice with toe injury

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson has had a back injury and a concussion this season. He now is listed on the report with a toe injury.

Johnson was injured on an 8-yard gain for a first down with 3:35 remaining in Sunday’s victory over the Titans.

He came up big for the Steelers, with nine catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. His injuries have limited him to 193 snaps, but he has 24 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers also had JuJu Smith-Schuster on the injury report with a knee injury that kept him out Wednesday, but taking the first work day off has been his usual routine this season.

The team also sat safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), offensive guard David DeCastro (NIR), tight end Eric Ebron (elbow), cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder), center Maurkice Pouncey (elbow), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (NIR), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (NIR), offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (elbow) and nose tackle Chris Wormley (knee).

