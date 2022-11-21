There wasn’t much for the Steelers to like about Sunday’s 37-30 loss to the Bengals and wide receiver Diontae Johnson was particularly miffed about his role in the proceedings.

Johnson had four catches for 21 yards to continue a season that hasn’t seen him produce at the same level he did last year. Johnson had 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 and has 51 catches for 456 yards and no touchdowns after signing a new contract with the team this offseason.

“Any football player would be frustrated,” Johnson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But I just have to keep playing.”

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said the Bengals “weren’t letting Diontae get singled up” and that the team could try to “maybe move him around more and get him in different spots to try and get him the ball” when that happens in the future. Based on how the season has played out thus far, however, it seems likely that Johnson’s frustration will be lingering for a little while longer.

Diontae Johnson: Any player would be frustrated by lack of production originally appeared on Pro Football Talk