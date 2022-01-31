Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris headed to Pro Bowl as replacements

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon will not play in the Pro Bowl. They have a more important bowl to play.

With Cincinnati winning the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals’ Pro Bowlers are headed to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl rather than Las Vegas for the all-star game.

The Steelers announced receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Najee Harris will replace Chase and Mixon respectively.

Johnson made 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Harris had an outstanding rookie season with an NFL-high 381 touches for 1,667 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Steelers had Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt on the original list of Pro Bowlers announced last month.

The Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next Sunday.

