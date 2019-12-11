Diontae Johnson nabs AFC special teams player of the week

The Steelers drafted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the third round of this year’s draft with the hope that he’d give their offense a boost.

Johnson has proven to be productive in that role and he’s also taken on punt return duties in recent weeks. Last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals saw Johnson thrive in both phases of the game.

Johnson caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown and he returned a punt 83 yards for a score to account for both of Pittsburgh’s touchdowns in a 23-17 win.

The NFL announced that Johnson is the AFC special teams player of the week as a result of that punt return score.

Johnson is averaging 12.7 yards per punt return. He also has 42 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.