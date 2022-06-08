Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick attend Steelers minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves heading into training camp with multiple starters playing on the final years of their contracts and hoping to get extensions done before the season. Often times when this happens, we see those players choose to hold out of mandatory activities.

But for the Steelers, they have wide receiver Diontae Johnson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick both on the field at minicamp this week.

Fitzpatrick came over to the Steelers from the Miami Dolphins via a trade in 2019 and in a very short period of time has established himself as one of the elite safeties in the NFL. Fitzpatrick has 11 interceptions in just 46 starts and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2020. Fitzpatrick is almost certainly looking to be among the highest-paid safeties in the NFL with his new contract.

Johnson’s situation is more complicated. Coming off of his best NFL season, the hope from Johnson’s camp is he can cash in. The wide receiver market is currently very inflated but don’t expect the Steelers to flinch because of it. Pittsburgh drafted two wide receivers in the 2022 NFL draft and given the state of flux the Steelers offense is in, Johnson has very little leverage in hoping to strong-arm a big contract out of him.

List