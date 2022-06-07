The Steelers have an ongoing quarterback competition, which makes things different for receivers like Diontae Johnson.

Johnson was a Pro Bowler for the first time last season after leading the Steelers with 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, and eight touchdowns. But that was with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.

Now the club has Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Chris Oladokun at QB — with Pickett expected to take over sooner than later after he was selected at No. 20 overall.

But Trubisky has the most starting experience, which could give him a leg up on the competition. On Tuesday, Johnson said he’s been working to establish a solid relationship with the No. 2 pick of the 2017 draft.

“It’s different,” Johnson said, via Teresa Valley of the team’s website. “Other than Mason, it’s Chris, Kenny, and Mitch. Getting to know those three, just seeing what they do different. Picking their brain.

“I am really picking Mitch’s brain, trying to get that relationship with him. That is what is most exciting to me. Taking it a day at a time. When we are in practice, if a ball is coming my way, whatever play it is, just show that communication that we do have. I want to show it’s going to continue to grow for everybody. … We’re cool friends right now. He is a cool dude. It’s good.”

Trubisky spent last season with the Bills as a backup after playing his first four years with the Bears. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and has a 29-21 record in 50 games as a starter.

Diontae Johnson: I’m really picking Mitchell Trubisky’s brain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk