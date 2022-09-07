Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that wide receiver Diontae Johnson‘s availability for Sunday’s game against the Bengals would be determined by his practice participation this week and Wednesday’s injury report provided the first hint about where things stand on that front.

Johnson injured his shoulder in the team’s final preseason game and he was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first injury report of the season. If Johnson remains at that level, a questionable tag may be coming his way on Friday.

Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Steven Sims, and Gunner Olszewski are the other receiving options on the 53-man roster. They also added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Defensive back Marcus Allen (hamstring) was also limited and is the only other player on the team’s injury report.

Diontae Johnson limited in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk