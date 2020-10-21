Diontae Johnson injury update: The latest on Steelers receiver’s Week 7 status

According to the Steelers injury report, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Johnson suffered the injury after a direct blow to the back in the Steelers-Eagles Week 5 matchup.

Like most receivers not named Chase Claypool, Diontae has been limited to 147 yards and a touchdown. He has 15 receptions on 24 targets for a completion percentage of 62.5, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Steelers will need every possible offensive weapon they can get when they take on the 5-0 Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Steelers injury report pic.twitter.com/Nok3icxdhw — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 21, 2020





