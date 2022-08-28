The Steelers are still determining who their starting quarterback is going to be for Week One.

But whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, there could be a new injury concern with one of their primary targets.

Receiver Diontae Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s preseason matchup against the Lions with a shoulder injury, the Steelers announced.

Johnson caught a 38-yard pass down the left sideline from Trubisky in the first quarter and may have landed awkwardly. According to multiple reporters, he was examined in the medical tent on the sideline before walking back to the locker room.

Johnson — who signed a two-year contract extension worth $36 million earlier this month — led the Steelers last year with 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, and eight touchdowns. If he ends up having to miss time, it would be a significant blow to Pittsburgh’s offense.

Receiver Chase Claypool has also been working his way through a shoulder injury during training camp. The Steelers selected George Pickens out of Georgia in the second round of this year’s draft.

Diontae Johnson exits preseason game with shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk