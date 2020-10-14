The Steelers were missing several offensive pieces at Wednesday’s practices.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson did not participate in the team’s first on-field work ahead of this weekend’s game against the Browns. Smith-Schuster has regularly sat out Wednesday practices to rest his knee while Johnson played just six snaps against the Eagles in Week Five due to a back injury.

Tight end Eric Ebron and center Mike Pouncey both played bigger roles in the win over Philly, but sat out on Wednesday. Ebron is listed with a hand injury and Pouncey is listed with a foot injury.

Right guard David DeCastro remains out with the abdomen injury that kept him from playing last weekend. Linebacker T.J. Watt (shoulder) was the only limited participant in practice.

Diontae Johnson, Eric Ebron out of practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk