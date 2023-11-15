Diontae Johnson did not practice Wednesday with thumb injury

One of Pittsburgh's top receivers is again dealing with an injury.

Diontae Johnson did not practice on Wednesday with a thumb issue.

Johnson caught one pass on four targets for 17 yards in the win over the Packers on Sunday.

He missed several games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. Johnson has 24 catches for 319 yards so far in 2023.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) remained out of practice. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward (groin), safety Keanu Neal (rib), and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) did not practice.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson and Guard Isaac Seumalo received veteran rest days.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), who’s been designated to return from injured reserve, was limited.