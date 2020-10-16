The 4-0 Steelers will face the 4-1 Browns without a couple of pieces of their offense.

Receiver Diontae Johnson is out with a back injury. Guard David DeCastro will miss the game due to an abdominal injury.

DeCastro missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury. He suffered the latest injury last Sunday against the Eagles. Kevin Dotson will replace DeCastro in the lineup.

Johnson, listed as the starter across from JuJu Smith-Schuster, suffered a back injury against the Eagles. As Chase Claypool explained to PFT after last Sunday’s four-score breakout performance, Claypool expected to have a smaller role until Johnson exited.

This means that Claypool could end up once again having a chance to do great things, for the second straight week.

All other Steelers players are healthy for the biggest game with Cleveland since the 2002 wild-card playoffs, when Pittsburgh won a shootout at Heinz Field. Since then, Pittsburgh has won two Super Bowls — and Cleveland has had a single 10-win season, along with a 4-44 stretch from 2015 through 2017.

Diontae Johnson, David DeCastro out for Steelers on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk