Diontae Johnson, Cam Heyward return to Steelers practice

There is some positive news on Pittsburgh's injury report as the club prepares for Cleveland this week.

Receiver Diontae Johnson (thumb) and defensive lineman Cam Heyward (groin) both returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.

Johnson was a full participant while Heyward was limited.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth also appears to be trending in the right way to be activated for Sunday's game, as he went from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday. He still must be added to the 53-man roster to play in Week 11.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), safety Keanu Neal (rib), and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) all remained non-participants on Thursday.