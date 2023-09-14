Diontae Johnson calls hamstring injury "day-to-day," no concrete timeline for return

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hamstring injury but it might not keep him sidelined for too long.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Johnson said on Thursday that he’s describing himself as “day-to-day" with no concrete timeline for his return. Johnson added that no decision has been made as to whether or not he’ll go on injured reserve.

However, reports have indicated that Johnson is to be out for multiple weeks. If Johnson's placed on IR, he'll miss at least four games.

Johnson was injured during the third quarter of the season-opening loss to San Francisco.

“I just put my foot in the ground," Johnson said. "Fluke incident, it just gave out on me. I can't do nothing about that.”

Johnson added that he’s staying positive, but admitted “it sucks.”

"It's the first game, didn't get to really do what I wanted to do out there, but it's frustrating,” Johnson said. "But at the same time, my teammates keep me up, my little son keeps me up. I can't just be in a bad mood; that's not going to do nothing about the situation. All I can do is just keep being a leader from our group, just coming in with a positive energy or a smile on my face, and just keep attacking this rehab.”

Johnson caught three passes for 48 yards in the season opener before he went down. Last season, Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards in 17 games.