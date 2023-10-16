Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland return to Steelers practice

The Steelers returned from their bye week by welcoming a couple of players back to practice.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland have both been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players can practice with the team for the next 21 days before they reach a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season.

Johnson doesn't plan to use much of that window to get back into playing shape after hurting his hamstring in the season opener. He said he plans to play against the Rams in Week Seven.

McFarland injured his knee in Week One after making two catches for 11 yards.