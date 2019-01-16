Dion Waiters is sick of sitting on the bench for Heat: 'F--- patience'

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters didn’t enjoy watching his team get blown on Tuesday. Following the Heat’s 124-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Waiters aired his frustrations regarding his lack of playing time.

The 27-year-old Waiters didn’t hold back, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“[Expletive] patience,” he said. “I want to play. I’ve been patient long enough. What do I got to be patient for? Come on man. I’ve been patient. I think everybody knows that. It’s time. What are we waiting for? If I’m out there, play me.”

Waiters played just 12 minutes during the game. He went 1-of-4 from the field, scoring two points.

An ankle injury kept Waiters sidelined until Jan. 2. He’s been able to play in five games this season. Waiters’ playing time in all five games has been limited, though there were signs he was getting back to full strength. Waiters played at least 20 minutes Jan. 8 against the Denver Nuggets and Jan. 10 against the Boston Celtics. The following game, however, Waiters played a little under 10 minutes.

Waiters told reporters he was not planning to bring his concerns to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Somehow, we’re guessing Spoelstra is going to hear them.

In 2017, Waiters agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to remain with the Heat. He was averaging 8.3 points per game heading into Tuesday’s contest against the Bucks.

Dion Waiters is sick of sitting on the bench. (Getty Images)

