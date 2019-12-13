Heat suspend Dion Waiters for third time this season, this time for 'insubordination'

Dion Waiters and the Heat don't appear to be getting along. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Plenty of players on the Miami Heat have helped their careers quite a bit this season. And then there’s Dion Waiters.

The Heat announced Thursday that Waiters has been suspended until after their game on Dec. 23 — a span of six games — for his “continued insubordination,” among other things. It is the third time in this young season Waiters has been suspended.

The Heat have suspended Dion Waiters again ... this time for continued insubordination pic.twitter.com/PmGxr681jY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 13, 2019

Waiters was suspended for the team’s season opener over “a number of unacceptable incidents.” A month later, the team hit him with a 10-game ban for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Part of that conduct was the 28-year-old having a panic attack and requiring medical attention after eating a THC-infused gummy on a team flight, then refusing to tell the team which teammate gave him the gummy.

That adds up to 17 games of suspensions in the Heat’s first 30 games of the season, which is going to cost Waiters a decent chunk of change.

Suspension amounts for Dion Waiters this season:



6 games: $500,690



10 games: $834,483



1 game: $83,448



Total= $1,418,621



This doesn't include the $1.2M games played bonus that he missed. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 13, 2019

Waiters is currently in the third year of a four-year, $52 million contract signed in 2017. He hasn’t appeared in more than 46 games with the team during his tenure in Miami, mainly due to injuries. At this rate, he won’t be topping 46 this year either.

