Dion Waiters could get a ring no matter who wins NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After getting released by the Grizzlies without playing a game following a troublesome end in Miami, it looks like it's now a real possibility Lakers guard Dion Waiters could get a ring no matter who wins in the NBA Finals.

Waiters played 10 games for the Miami Heat this season before the infamous "gummies overdose" and panic attack on a team flight incident got him suspended and out of favor with Eric Spoelstra's squad. Now that the Heat earned themselves the chance to compete for an NBA championship against the Lakers, it's possible Waiters has found himself in a win-win scenario.

That is, of course, if the Heat are gracious enough to give Waiters a ring should they pull off an upset. Waiters commented with a few laughing emojis when seeing the possibility for himself.

Dion Waiters comments on the fact he's getting a ring regardless of what happens

There's plenty of past precedent that the champions aren't obligated to send rings to players they've dealt away at some point during their title-winning campaigns.

When CJ Miles, who last played for the Wizards earlier this season, was traded by the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors to the Memphis Grizzlies last year, he unfortunately did not get a ring. Miles played in 40 games for the Raptors before being dealt, along with Jonas Valanciunas and Delon Wright, for Marc Gasol.

Though Waiters was more a of a contributor on past Miami teams, his output for the Heat this season wasn't all that much.

Waiters signed with the Lakers back in March just before the season was temporarily shut down, and has since played in seven games for LA, usually in non-meaningful action. For Waiters to get a ring from the Heat would be an incredible show of good-will.

The much more likely outcome, however, is that Waiters gets his first-ever ring on the back of LeBron James, who is looking for his fourth.