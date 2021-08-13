Dion Lewis retires from NFL after 10 seasons

Dion Lewis running vs. Cards

Super Bowl LI champion and 10-year NFL veteran running back Dion Lewis is retiring, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning.

Lewis, 30, spent his final season with the Giants in 2020, racking up 115 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 29 attempts, and 127 receiving yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions.

Over his 10-year, 102-game career, which included stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots (who he won his championship ring with), Tennessee Titans, and the Giants, Lewis put up 2,425 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 567 attempts, and 1,408 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns on 191 receptions.