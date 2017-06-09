Dion Lewis not worried about who Patriots brought in at running back

Patriots running back James White said recently that his approach to life in a crowded New England backfield is to “make the most of your opportunities” and Dion Lewis has a similar view when it comes focusing on yourself rather than the other backs in the mix.

Lewis came back from a 2015 torn ACL to play in seven regular season games for the Patriots last year and appeared in all three playoff contests, although his Super Bowl was cut short after he tweaked his hamstring. That opened the door for White to have a huge game in a role Lewis might have been playing if he was healthy.

His emergence and the arrival of Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead could squeeze the chances for Lewis, but he said he’s not thinking about the other backs as the team moves toward training camp.

“It doesn’t matter who the names are or who they bring in, you just have to worry about how well you compete,” Lewis said, via ESPN.com. “You have to be ready to compete. You can’t think of who they bring in, and why did they bring them in.”

It will be interesting to see how things shake out in the New England backfield over the summer, although history says that the depth chart is going to be a fluid one well beyond September.