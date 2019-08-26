Dion Lewis, J.T. Hassell fined for lowering helmet to initiate contact

Last year’s rule change governing penalties for players that lower their helmet to initiate contact hasn’t gotten much attention this summer with the adoption of replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls taking over the spotlight, but the people doling out fines in the league office are still keeping an eye on it.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Titans running back Dion Lewis has been fined $28,075 for a helmet infraction during the team’s preseason game against the Patriots. Lewis was not penalized during the game.

Browns safety J.T. Hassell was flagged for a penalty for the improper use of his helmet against the Colts when he hit Nyheim Hines during a punt return. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he received the same fine as Lewis.

49ers safety Adrian Colbert was fined earlier in the preseason for the same infraction and it’s a good bet that Falcons safety Keanu Neal will hear from the league for a helmet shot that put Washington tight end Jordan Reed in the concussion protocol last week.