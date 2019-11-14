Dion Jordan: I’ll prove I’m doing my best, the rest will fall into place

The Raiders signed defensive end Dion Jordan last weekend in a move designed to boost their pass rush for the stretch run.

Jordan has shown an ability to do that at points during his career, although his on-field skills have been missing in action for long stretches due to suspensions under the drug policy. One of those suspensions cost him the first 10 weeks of this season and he’s now trying to hit the ground running in Oakland.

Jordan isn’t sure when he’ll get that first chance to play for the Raiders, but said he feels ready to go whenever the Raiders are set to turn him loose.

“I have that opportunity,” Jordan said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m ready to go. I’m just going to do whatever I have to do mentally and physically, and it’s up to [the team when] to pull the trigger. I’m just going to prove on the field and in the film room that I’m doing my best. The rest will fall into place.”

Talent buys chances to return from off-field issues and Jordan’s gotten enough of those chances to make it clear that the league believes he can make an impact on the field. Doing so over the rest of this season will ensure Jordan gets more opportunities with the Raiders or someone else in 2020 and beyond.