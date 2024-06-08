Dion Dublin lauds Chelsea star for outstanding England performance

Former Premier League player turned pundit Dion Dublin has praised Cole Palmer for his England performance on Friday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side lost 1-0 to Iceland at Wembley in their final game before next Sunday’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Palmer started his second England game on the spin and formed part of an attacking trio with Phil Foden and Anthony Gordon behind lone striker Harry Kane.

Dublin praises outstanding Palmer

Palmer hadn’t even made an England squad before the start of last season, but his form for the Blues saw him earn his first call up last November and he made his debut against Malta at Wembley.

The 22-year-old was again called up for matches against Brazil and Belgium in the March international break, but didn’t feature after picking up a knock.

Palmer’s superb season saw him which saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year has earned him a place England’s final squad for Euro 2024.

Dublin described Cole Palmer’s performance against Iceland as “outstanding.”

The Englishman started his first England game against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night and opened the scoring from the penalty spot, his first goal for his country.

Palmer kept his place in the side for the game against Iceland on Friday night, and despite a poor England performance he stood out and produced some moments of quality.

Dublin, who was covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live described Palmer’s performance at Wembley as “outstanding.”

“I think Cole Palmer been outstanding, he’s tried to make things happen and it didn’t happen for him tonight,” he told BBC Radio 5 live.

“I’d have loved to have seen him down the left hand side a bit more, I think he would’ve had a bit more joy.”

Having played a staring role for the under-21 side last summer as they won the European title, Palmer will be hoping to play a key role for the senior side in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s men look to end England’s 58-year wait for a trophy.