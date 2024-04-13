Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was a haymaker, but our window's still open

It's been a little more than a week since the Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans in a move that threw left tackle Dion Dawkins for a loop.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dawkins said the news of the Diggs trade hit him like a "haymaker" because of the kind of impact that the wideout had while he was in Buffalo. While the trade dealt Dawkins a blow, it has not left him questioning the team's direction.

Dawkins said that he thinks the Bills "know what they're doing" and that "anything is possible" for a team that still has Josh Allen as their quarterback.

"When you've got a team of guys that lead with good hearts, good athleticism, good football, and when we put that helmet and them pads on and that jersey and it says Bills, that window is always open," Dawkins said. "It's always open. Like it could be a little bit more, but nah, it's open. And it'll always be open. And as long as Josh is at quarterback, that's what I can talk for."

There were plenty of changes in Buffalo this offseason before the Diggs trade and the sum total of the moves feels like the start of a new chapter in Buffalo. If it proves to be a more successful one, players like Allen and Dawkins will likely be among the leading reasons.