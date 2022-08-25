Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said this week that the team would be making a move to ensure they will have some more cap space at their disposal for the regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have restructured the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins. They converted the majority of his $8.13 million base salary into a signing bonus.

As a result of the change, the Bills will gain $5.6 million in cap space. The remaining cap hit will be moved into the final two years of Dawkins’ deal in Buffalo.

Dawkins has started 74 regular season games over his five seasons with the team. If all goes according to plan, he’ll be at 91 starts by the time the 2022 season is over.

Dion Dawkins restructures deal, Bills gain cap space originally appeared on Pro Football Talk