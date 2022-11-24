The Bills lost linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury before halftime and they opened the second half without one of their offensive starters.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins did not get on the field during the team’s first offensive possession of the third quarter. During the drive, the Bills announced that Dawkins is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

David Quessenberry replaced Dawkins and the Bills were able to move the ball into Detroit territory on a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. A defensive pass interference call on cornerback Jerry Jacobs gave the Bills another first down, but quarterback Josh Allen’s issue with red zone interceptions reared its head on the next play.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone picked off Allen’s pass after it was tipped by Malcolm Rodriguez and the score remains 17-14 Bills.

The Lions also had a couple of players go down with injuries during the drive. Linebacker Julian Okwara is questionable to return with an elbow injury and safety DeShon Elliott needed help to get off the field a bit later.

Dion Dawkins questionable with ankle injury, Josh Allen throws another red zone INT originally appeared on Pro Football Talk