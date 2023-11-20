Dion Dawkins isn't a fan of the "very disrespectful" Jets

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons scuffled on the field during Sunday's game and they came together for another scrap in the tunnel at Highmark Stadium after Buffalo's 32-6 win.

Dawkins was flagged for unnecessary roughness during the first meeting with Clemons and then did a dramatic flop to the ground after a shove from Clemons in response. He got to his feet and waved to the home crowd, which likely helped spur the second conflagration and Dawkins made his low opinion of the Jets clear when he spoke to reporters after the game.

"I'm a humble guy," Dawkins said, via ESPN.com. "I'm not a fan, man — I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It's what it is, and when we can run and pass and beat a team like that, cool. Thumbs up. . . . Guys playing with a lot of emotion and a lot of physicality, but just a lot of B.S., man. A lot of B.S. Like those guys, it's what it is."

Clemons didn't speak to reporters after the game, so his thoughts about Dawkins and the Bills will remain under wraps for the time being.