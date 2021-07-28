Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger placed on COVID-19 list

Two Bills won’t be on the practice field to start training camp due to COVID-19.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that left tackle Dion Dawkins and offensive lineman Ike Boettger have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But Beane added that both players have been vaccinated, which means they contracted breakthrough infections.

Because Dawkins and Boettger are both vaccinated, they’ll be able to return to practice as soon as they have two negative tests that are 24-hours apart. If they were unvaccinated, they would have to isolate for at least 10 days — whether they had symptoms or not.

Dawkins has started at left tackle since 2017. He was a second-round pick that year for Buffalo. He signed a four-year, $60 million extension last summer. Boettger started seven games for the Bills last season and re-signed with the club as a restricted free agent this offseason.

