Dion Dawkins fined for unnecessary roughness, but nobody fined for tunnel fight

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins got into it with Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons during Sunday's game. The nastiness continued into the tunnel after the game.

Dawkins was fined $10,927 for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter, but neither player was fined for their postgame fight.

Dawkins said after the game that he was not a fan of the "disrespectful" Jets.

His fine was one of three from the Bills-Jets game.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was fined $10,927 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter. He picked up Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and threw him to the turf.

The league docked Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert $6,370 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact with Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. Jackson was diagnosed with a concussion and will not play Sunday at Philadelphia.

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was not fined for a roughing the passer penalty.