Dion Aiye: Whitehaven stand off banned for eight matches for assaulting ex-partner

Whitehaven stand off Dion Aiye has been suspended for eight matches relating to off field misconduct after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-partner.

The 35-year-old had admitted assault by beating and harassment and was given an 18-month community order.

The court also imposed a five-year restraining order banning him from contact with his victim or daughter.

The RFL said the tribunal considered the offence and sentence given prior to handing him the suspension.

Aiye had featured for Whitehaven in their season-opening victory against Swinton on Sunday despite appearing in court last week.

In a statement, the club said Aiye had been stripped of the captaincy and will be replaced by James Newton.

"Dion will also be fined the equivalent amount in wages for the period of his suspension," the club added.

"The club accepts all the findings by the judicial system and this evening's RFL tribunal and will not be appealing any judgement passed down."