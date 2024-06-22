Diogo Jota reveals touching message from Jurgen Klopp after Euro 2024 frustration

Diogo Jota has revealed that he received a special message from his former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after Portugal's opening match at Euro 2024.

The 27-year-old has travelled to this summer's tournament with Portugal despite missing the end of the 2023/24 season for the Reds through injury and made his first appearance against Czech Republic in his nation's opening match.

Jota started on the bench but was thrown into the mix by manager Roberto Martinez after Czech Republic took a surprise lead, with the Liverpool attacker helping propel Portugal to a late 2-1 victory.

An own goal had brought Portugal their equaliser and Jota thought he had netted the winner in the 87th minute after he converted from close range. However, the goal was chalked off with Cristiano Ronaldo offside in the build-up.

While Sergio Conceicao's stoppage-time strike meant Portugal ran out as winners, Jota was understandably disappointed to see his goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

Jota had grabbed the ball and celebrated by putting it under his shirt and sucking his thumb, dedicating the strike to his pregnant wife as he revealed they were expecting another baby. However, VAR spoiled his celebrations.

JURGEN KLOPP'S SPECIAL MESSAGE TO DIOGO JOTA

Jota has revealed that his old boss Klopp was in contact after the final whistle of Portugal's opener, offering him a special message of support.

Speaking to O Jogo, Jota said: "By chance he sent a message after the first game. He is a coach who doesn’t miss anything, he knows the moments when he should talk to the players.

"It was a word of support for my goal being disallowed and having a special meaning for me. But then we won the three points, that was the most important thing."

Jota has now formally announced that his wife, Rute Cardoso, is pregnant via a post on social media on Friday.

Klopp has always been a classy operator and it's nice to see that he's keeping in touch with his former players.

