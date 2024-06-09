Diogo Jota names Liverpool signing who is 'better' than Man United star Bruno Fernandes

Alexis Mac Allister certainly caught the eye with his debut Liverpool season as he impressed supporters, management, rival fans and the media alike with a series of standout performances.

And by his own admission, you can add his teammate Diogo Jota to the ever-growing list.

Signed in a £35million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, the Argentina international turned out to be one of the bargains of last summer's transfer window - when factoring in the relative low price - chipping in with seven goals and the same number of assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Capable of operating in a variety of midfield roles, not only was Mac Allister recognised as one of Liverpool's best players of the 2023/24 campaign but he's also made it into Jota's best XI of teammates - after just one season playing alongside each other nonetheless.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota names Liverpool signing who is 'better' than Man United star Bruno Fernandesby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for double boost after England squad number announcementby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool vs Sheffield United.

Alexis Mac Allister speaks out on Liverpool future as £59.5m transfer clause is dismissedby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

This is somewhat of a surprise given Jota has been teammates with Bruno Fernandes at international level for a while now, so effectively he views Mac Allister is a 'better' midfielder than the Manchester United captain who is one of several notable omissions from the XI along with Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane.

📋 This Is My Team 🇵🇹 Hoping for #EURO2024 glory with Portugal this summer, we asked @LFC's @DiogoJota18 to name his best team of players he's played alongside! 🤩#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/BMicQVFjgt — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) June 7, 2024

Jota's best XI of teammates

What is not a surprise is Jota's choice of four other Liverpool players in this team with Alisson Becker in goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, his club captain Virgil van Dijk in central defence and Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side of the attack which includes the Reds' number 20.

Completing the XI are Manchester City trio Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva with former Wolves star Ruben Neves operating as the deep-lying midfielder and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line. A very attack-minded selection from Jota who could have some issues in defensive transitions if this side ever took to a football pitch.

Jota's best XI of teammates: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Dias, van Dijk, Cancelo; Neves, Silva, Mac Allister; Salah, Ronaldo, Jota

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton