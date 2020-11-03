Diogo Jota lauds ‘world class’ Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after scoring first Liverpool hat-trick

Diogo Jota hit his first Liverpool hat-trick on Tuesday night against Atalanta and immediately paid tribute afterwards to his new team-mates for making his job “easier”.

The Portuguese forward has begun his Anfield career in fine form, scoring against Sheffield United and West Ham in the Premier League recently and taking his tally to seven in 10 with his treble in Italy.

Those goals sent the Reds on to a 5-0 win over Atalanta, leaving them five points clear at the top of Group D in the Champions League already.

Speaking after the match to BT Sport, Jota acknowledged he is playing in a side better than any he has featured in previously, which is allowing him to flourish.

“I’m playing in the best team in my career, that’s for sure,” he said.

"Scoring goals is my way of playing football so I’m really happy with it, a great Champions League win away so it was a good night.

"[Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane] are world-class players, it makes it easier to do my job because they are outstanding players. We did a great game.

Jota noted that the early opener for the Reds allowed the game to be played out on their terms - and similarly impressive displays at both ends of the pitch might be needed at the weekend, when Liverpool travel to Manchester City in the Premier League.

"The first goal unlocks the game, it’s important to score first. After that we could manage the game our way.

“Five goals doesn’t happen so often and the clean sheet as well - if we can get a clean sheet against City as well I’m pretty sure we can win the game.”

Read more

Player ratings as Liverpool thrash Atalanta