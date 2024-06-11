Diogo Jota backs reported Liverpool target to be a superstar

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota finds himself in a unique position this summer, one where he can gain insights into several reported targets for his club side ahead of Arne Slot's maiden season as head coach.

The 27-year-old forward is with the Portugal camp as they prepare to take part in the European Championships in Germany this summer, alongside the likes of Sporting CP's centre-back Goncalo Inacio and Benfica duo Antonio Silva and Joao Neves.

While Liverpool's interest in Silva appears to have cooled, it would appear that Inacio and Neves remain on the club’s radar, with the Reds reportedly considering triggering Inacio’s release clause post-Euro 2024.

However, for Jota, the 22-year-old centre-back is not the standout among his peers. Speaking in a recent TikTok interview with Goal, the Reds forward sang the praises of one player he believes is a superstar in the making.

Joao Neves gets Diogo Jota's endorsement

Seemingly endorsing his club's interest, Jota described Benfica midfielder Joao Neves a "quality" player with the potential to go far.

Jota's remarks come as Liverpool reportedly ponder making a move for the 19-year-old this summer.

When asked to name one young player ‘everyone should watch out for’, Jota showed no hesitation.

"Joao Neves has the quality and the mindset to go really far," he said.

One of the world's most promising young midfielders

Neves has emerged this season as one of the most promising young midfielders in football. Despite his tender age, he is already a regular starter for both his club and the national team.

Known for his tough tackling and excellent ball-handling skills, Neves has drawn attention from top clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Liverpool's interest in Neves dates back to last summer, and recent reports suggest that the interest remains strong. However, signing Neves will not come cheap. Benfica are reportedly demanding the full release clause for the young star, which is around £102 million.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Benfica's stance on the transfer fee, noting that the Portuguese giants are in no rush to sell their prized asset for less, with Manchester United reportedly having a £51 million bid rejected.

As Euro 2024 approaches, with Jota's endorsement ringing in their ears, Liverpool fans will no doubt be watching Neves closely this summer.

